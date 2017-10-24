Eric Bledsoe’s hot wife is trending for the right reasons (PHOTOS)

Eric Bledsoe appears to be on his way out of Phoenix, which is why he’s been in the news a lot recently.

After tweeting “I don’t wanna be here,” it sure looks like he could end up in Milwaukee or Cleveland.

Also traveling with him will be his wife, Morgan Poole, who has been turning heads for the right reasons. Check out some photos from her Instagram.

ssl

Boogies block party A post shared by Morgan B❤️ (@mrs_morganb) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT