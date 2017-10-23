Eric Bledsoe claims viral tweet wasn’t about team, but hair salon instead

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe is very much on the trade block right now, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he’ll be moved.

The Suns have a lot of turmoil in their organization right now, after firing head coach Earl Watson just three games into the season.

Around the same time of Watson’s announcement, however, Bledsoe decided to send out this tweet.

Obviously, that didn’t go over well. Bledsoe showed up to practice on Monday, which was probably awkward, and was sent home.

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Here’s where things get funny. Bledsoe provided a great excuse in an attempt to cover up his tweet.

McDonough RE: Bledsoe’s tweet: “He said he was at a hair salon… I didn’t believe that to be true. He won’t be with us going forward.” — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 23, 2017

And that leads us to the trade talks.

Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he’s on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see who’s been attempting to land Bledsoe. We have to believe the Cavs are one of the top suitors.

But my favorite part of all this is still the hair salon excuse.