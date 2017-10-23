Eric Bledsoe claims viral tweet wasn’t about team, but hair salon instead

The Suns have a lot of turmoil in their organization right now, after firing head coach Earl Watson just three games into the season.
Around the same time of Watson’s announcement, however, Bledsoe decided to send out this tweet.
Obviously, that didn’t go over well. Bledsoe showed up to practice on Monday, which was probably awkward, and was sent home.
Here’s where things get funny. Bledsoe provided a great excuse in an attempt to cover up his tweet.
And that leads us to the trade talks.
It’ll be interesting to see who’s been attempting to land Bledsoe. We have to believe the Cavs are one of the top suitors.
But my favorite part of all this is still the hair salon excuse.
