Doug Baldwin shoves coach Tom Cable on sideline (VIDEO)

It’s unclear exactly what set Baldwin off — maybe it was the Seahawks’ offensive woes, as they were shut out for much of the first half — but his frustration seemed to get the best of him.
It happened late in the first half, when Cable rallied some players around him and began speaking. Baldwin apparently wanted to get a few words in, so he shoved Cable and started having some words with another player.
That’s probably not the way to voice your opinion, but the Seahawks have had a number of sideline altercations over the years, and they know how to handle it.
No biggie.
