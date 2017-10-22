Doug Baldwin shoves coach Tom Cable on sideline (VIDEO)

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was not happy with offensive line coach Tom Cable during Sunday’s game against the Giants, and clearly let him know about it.

It’s unclear exactly what set Baldwin off — maybe it was the Seahawks’ offensive woes, as they were shut out for much of the first half — but his frustration seemed to get the best of him.

It happened late in the first half, when Cable rallied some players around him and began speaking. Baldwin apparently wanted to get a few words in, so he shoved Cable and started having some words with another player.

The #Seahawks Doug Baldwin shove of Offensive Line coach/former #Raiders head coach Tom Cable pic.twitter.com/yZdGuC7t69 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2017

That’s probably not the way to voice your opinion, but the Seahawks have had a number of sideline altercations over the years, and they know how to handle it.

Baldwin just talked to Cable on sidelines. Appeared to end amicably as Cable patted Baldwin on helmet as it ended. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 22, 2017

No biggie.