Dodgers pop champagne to celebrate winning NL Pennant, advancing to World Series

The Dodgers destroyed the Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night, and it looks like the forecast for Los Angeles predicts plenty of partying this weekend.

After all, there’s a lot to celebrate, with the Dodgers advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Here’s a full video of the players’ locker room celebration, which does a great job of painting the picture in chronological order. Check it out.

[embedded content]

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was especially happy after the team’s big win, with him having unfairly been dubbed as a “bad postseason performer.” Here’s what he had to say after getting that hot take/label/weight off his shoulders, giving up just one run in six innings.

California knows how to party.