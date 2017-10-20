Dodgers pop champagne to celebrate winning NL Pennant, advancing to World Series

After all, there’s a lot to celebrate, with the Dodgers advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1988.
Here’s a full video of the players’ locker room celebration, which does a great job of painting the picture in chronological order. Check it out.
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was especially happy after the team’s big win, with him having unfairly been dubbed as a “bad postseason performer.” Here’s what he had to say after getting that hot take/label/weight off his shoulders, giving up just one run in six innings.
California knows how to party.
