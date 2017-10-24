Cristiano Ronaldo tweets about beating Lionel Messi for world’s best male player

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo earned the highest honor in the soccer world on Monday.
Ronaldo beat out Lionel Messi and Neymar, and was named the world’s best male player at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards in London.
The Real Madrid striker had this to say about it on Twitter afterward.
This video from Bleacher Report highlights some of Ronaldo’s best moments over the past year.
It’s been a great year for Ronaldo, with Real Madrid having won both the Champions League and La Liga.
