Cristiano Ronaldo tweets about beating Lionel Messi for world’s best male player

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo earned the highest honor in the soccer world on Monday.

Ronaldo beat out Lionel Messi and Neymar, and was named the world’s best male player at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards in London.

Portugal have the joint-fourth most player appearances (11) in FIFPro World XI history. All of them are by Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/aOZXduYRVC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 23, 2017

The Real Madrid striker had this to say about it on Twitter afterward.

Amazing feeling to have won this award again. Want to dedicate to my family, my friends, my teammates and coaches from both Real Madrid and Portuguese NT and everyone who supported me. pic.twitter.com/umpYMo1JZg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 23, 2017

This video from Bleacher Report highlights some of Ronaldo’s best moments over the past year.

CR7: #TheBest A post shared by Bleacher Report Football (@brfootball) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

It’s been a great year for Ronaldo, with Real Madrid having won both the Champions League and La Liga.