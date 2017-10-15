The Patriots, once again, were the recipients of a favorable call that few seemed to understand on Sunday, and the Jets got hosed by it.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when Austin Seferian-Jenkins caught a pass and fought his way toward the end zone. The Jets tight end carried two Patriots defenders into the end zone, and appeared to break the plane, so it was ruled a touchdown. But upon further review, officials ruled that he fumbled the football and then regained possession when he was out of bounds.

The result of that play was a touchback. You be the judge.

Jets TD reversed to a touchback after this is ruled a fumble out of the end zone. What a weird play pic.twitter.com/6nyHgbNCq3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 15, 2017

CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora certainly didn’t understand it.

How can someone fumble out of endzone if the ball is in his hands? The call wiping out a TD for the Jets among the most bizarre I’ve seen — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 15, 2017

I’m not even sure how they came up with that.

