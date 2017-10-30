Connor McDavid dresses as Donald Trump for Halloween (PHOTO)

McDavid, who got off to a slow start this season, has found the net a bit more recently, with two goals in his last three games. And even when he wasn’t scoring, he was still setting up his teammates, which speaks to how complete of a player he is.
And with Halloween just one day away, McDavid and his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, posted a photo showing their costumes. It’s clear that McDavid dressed as President Donald Trump, while his girlfriend went the Melania Trump route.
The two are clearly making Canada great again.
