Rockets new point guard Chris Paul knows that preparation is the key to performing at an optimum level on the court.

Paul, in a new video short, revealed why he’s so clutch. CP3 is “always ready,” for action, which is why the title of this new video for Spalding’s “True Believers” series is so appropriate.

CP3 added that hard work and determination are important to have success on the court, and both of those traits are part of what makes him such a great player.

