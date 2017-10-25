Cam Newton storms out of press conference after being asked fair question

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has made a habit of storming out of press conferences, sometimes berating reporters along the way as well.

That happened yet again on Wednesday, when Newton held his weekly press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bucs.

The Panthers signal-caller was asked a perfectly-fair question about the offense’s inconsistency in producing big plays, and he rolled his eyes and uttered “next question” in response.

Then he just walked away.

How Cam Newton’s press conference ended today. Left abruptly after answering a question about getting chunk plays with “next question.” pic.twitter.com/5bnPyo7XT8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

Diva much?