Browns do funny windmill celebration after Deshone Kizer TD (VIDEO)
The Browns did something no one expected them to do during Sunday’s game against the Vikings in London — they held a lead at one point!

Deshone Kizer leaped into the end zone from one yard out on third-and-goal with just seconds remaining in the first half — giving his team a 13-9 lead.

That was cause for celebration, and the Browns players did just that. Check out this windmill-type celebration.

It was lit on the field after that TD.

