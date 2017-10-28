Bradley Beal slaps Draymond Green in the face, skirmish erupts (VIDEO)

The Wizards and Warriors only meet twice a year, and there’s no rivalry between the two teams, which is why no one could have predicted what happened during Friday night’s game.

A fight broke out toward the end of the second quarter, with Draymond Green and Bradley Beal in the middle of it. It’s hard to say exactly what happened to elevate tensions, but Green’s rim-rattling dunk earlier in the game may have been a factor, due to the way he hung on the rim afterward.

That probably didn’t go over well with the Wizards players, and could be why Beal slapped Green in the face late in the second quarter after the two got tangled up battling for a rebound. Beal then wrapped his hand around Green’s neck, and the two then wrestled each other to the ground.

It was on after that, as a skirmish erupted underneath the basket, with players from both teams shoving each other.

Here’s a close-up video of the blow Beal delivered to Green’s face that started it all.

Green’s jersey even got ripped, so he threw it into the crowd.

Both players were ejected from the game, and it will be interesting to hear what they have to say to the media afterward.