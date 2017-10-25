Blake Griffin embarrasses Rudy Gobert by dunking all over him (VIDEO)

Blake Griffin seems to be rejuvenated since Chris Paul departed for Houston, signifying that the Clippers are now his team going forward.

Griffin has been draining three-pointers — something we’re not used to seeing from him — and also playing great defense in the paint.

And on Tuesday, Rudy Gobert learned that he can still throw down some rim-rattling slams.

It happened when Griffin drove right by Ricky Rubio, which led to him being challenged near the rim by Rudy Gobert. Griffin wasn’t affected by Gobert’s presence, though, as he leaped and posterized the Jazz big man with a powerful dunk.

A healthy Griffin is a fun-to-watch Griffin.