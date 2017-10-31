Bill Belichick discusses why team traded Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t one to really discuss moves the team makes in detail. There’s a reason we now refer to coach speak being “Belichickian” in nature, and that is why.

But the Jimmy Garoppolo situation seemed to be a bit different.

Belichick was asked about the Jimmy G trade — in which the young quarterback was shipped off to San Francisco for a second-round pick — and actually provided some information about the move.

Bill Belichick says he has “tremendous respect for Jimmy (Garoppolo)”…SF is getting a “good player…good person…and great teammate…” — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) October 31, 2017

Belichick believes the Pats had the best QB situation in the NFL but that was “just not sustainable…rode it out as long as we could…” — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) October 31, 2017

Belichick says the Pats “explored every option to sustain (their QB situation)” but it was a “complex situation on multiple levels…” — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) October 31, 2017

Belichick says re Garoppolo trade that “this is the last window we had” and they had a (QB) “decision looming the last couple of years.” — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) October 31, 2017

So basically, the Pats held onto Garoppolo for as long as they could, but the team knew they would have to eventually pay Jimmy G if they wanted to keep him. And the longer they held onto him, the more his trade value diminished, because any potential suitor would have him playing out his rookie contract on the cheap for just a short time.

The timing was right, and the Pats made the move. The Browns probably aren’t all that happy about it, though, as they were very interested in Garoppolo’s services over the summer, but could not get the deal done, and instead drafted Deshone Kizer.