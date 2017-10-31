Backstreet Boys wish Jose Altuve, Astros good luck in World Series

Jose Altuve’s karaoke efforts have not gone unnoticed, it seems.

Altuve serenaded reporters by singing “I Want It That Way” in the Astros’ locker room last season, leading some to believe that maybe Altuve could’ve been in a boy band, rather than making plays and entertaining fans on the baseball diamond.

But with the Astros currently one win away from a World Series title, and Altuve a strong favorite to win the 2017 American League MVP Award, it sure looks like he made the right career move.

Both Altuve and the Backstreet Boys are successful in their respective endeavors, even though the two work in two completely different industries. Altuve, however, has shown the popular boy band plenty of love, and on Tuesday, he received some in return.

The Backstreet Boys shared a video with Altuve, which the Astros star posted on Instagram. In it, they wished Altuve and the Astros luck in Game 6 of the World Series, and had this to say.

“So, OK, there was an internet sensation video that happened with Jose Altuve from the Astros, the second baseman. The dude is 5-6, and he’s going to be the AL MVP, I think so. We want to tell you congratulations, good luck in the World Series, go Astros, God bless you. Keep singing!”

If the Astros do go on to win the World Series, we now know who should be performing at their after-party.