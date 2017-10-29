Aqib Talib’s Gucci suit makes him look like foreign official (PHOTO)

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was seen rocking a suit that was quite flashy in nature as he prepared to board the team plane to Kansas City for Monday night’s game.
Talib didn’t go with a traditional look, and instead wore a tan suit with green and red stripes, and a large gold chain, of course. It made him look like a powerful figure, and he resembled a foreign official or someone of high ranking.
Teammate Chris Harris Jr. posted a photo showing the two of them in front of the team plane on Sunday.
If Talib would’ve given a salute, we may have mistaken him for a dictator.
