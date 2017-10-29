Alshon Jeffery destroys 49ers CB on catch-and-run for TD (VIDEO)

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery showed just how strong he is in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
After San Francisco scored its first touchdown of the year, Philadelphia answered in a big way. Carson Wentz threw a jump ball, and Jeffery showed off his leaping ability in hauling it in. Check out how he outmuscled a 49ers cornerback — sending his opponent to the ground in doing so.
The end result was a 53-yard touchdown for Jeffery.
