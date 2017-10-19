The early bird gets the worm, which is what we recently learned from golf star Rickie Fowler and pole vaulting viral sensation Allison Stokke.

The two comprise one of the best power couples in the sports world right now, and they managed to sneak in an early-morning workout at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Stokke and Fowler were at Oklahoma State for homecoming weekend, and they wanted to stay in shape while there. So they got it in at Boone Pickens.

A lot of hard work goes into maintaining their great figures, you know.

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Allison Stokke, Rickie Fowler post couples workout video from Oklahoma State