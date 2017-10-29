Alfred Blue flattens Seahawks CB with big hit (VIDEO)

Texans running back Alfred Blue did his rookie quarterback a big favor in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, and a Seattle cornerback paid the price as a result.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, when Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took off running with the football, in hopes of producing a first down. Watson motioned for Blue to help spring him with a block, and the Texans running back did that and more.

Blue put a huge hit on Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman — sending the 24-year-old right to the turf.

Coleman’s loss was Watson’s gain, as the rookie quarterback gained steam running up the sideline, and did manage to pick up the first down on a third-and-long situation.