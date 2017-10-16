Adrian Peterson turned back the clock in his first game with the Cardinals on Sunday.

Peterson, who had only 81 yards for the entire season leading up to Sunday’s game, eclipsed that mark against the Bucs. He carried the ball 26 times for 134 yards (one touchdown), and a few of them came on one pretty sweet run.

Check out the moves he put on Brent Grimes in the open field here.

For a guy with knee issues, Adrian Peterson looks pretty darn healthy. pic.twitter.com/0BoCSYblCf — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 15, 2017

AP put him on skates with those series of jukes.

