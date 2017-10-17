Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had just two hits in 27 at-bats in the MLB playoffs — striking out 19 times along the way — heading into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

But the fans at Yankee Stadium didn’t quit on him, and neither did Judge. As a result, both sides were rewarded.

Judge came to the plate in the fifth inning of the game, with two men on, and two out, and this time, he delivered. The Yankees outfielder saw an elevated fastball and pounced on it. He did not miss, and the end result was a three-run dinger.

ALLLLLL RISE. AARON JUDGE GONE! The @Yankees take the 8-0 lead. https://t.co/F5OGUY5Sv6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 17, 2017

That big hit gave the Yankees a 8-0 lead and broke the game open.

