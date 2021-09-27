British Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton continues to make auto racing history. On Sunday, Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix at Olympic Park in Sochi, to win his 100th career Formula One race.

Hamilton, the 36-year-old driver from Stevenage, England, who rides for Mercedes, had a winning time of one hour, 30 minutes, 41.001 seconds. Max Verstappen of the Netherlands finished in second place with a time of one hour, 31 minutes, 34.272 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain finished in third place with a time of one hour, 31 minutes, 43.476 seconds.

Of Hamilton’s 100 wins, he has won the Russian Grand Prix five times. He was victorious in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Hamilton has also won the Hungarian Grand Prix and British Grand Prix eight times each, the Canadian Grand Prix seven times, the United States Grand Prix, Chinese Grand Prix and Spanish Grand Prix six times each, the Japanese Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Italian Grand Prix and Bahrain Grand Prix five times each, the German Grand Prix, Belgian Grand Prix and Singapore Grand Prix four times each, the Monaco Grand Prix thrice, the Australian Grand Prix, the Turkish Grand Prix, Mexican Grand Prix, Brazilian Grand Prix, Portugese Grand Prix, and the French Grand Prix two times each, as well as the Malaysian Grand Prix, Austrian Grand Prix, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Tuscan Grand Prix, Styrian Grand Prix, the Eifel Grand Prix and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix each once.

Hamilton has won the most Formula One races all-time. Michael Schumacher of Germany is second on the list with 91.

So far in 2021, it is a close battle between Hamilton and Verstappen for the Formula One championship. With seven races to go, Hamilton has 246.5 points, while Verstappen has 244.5 points. Of Hamilton’s 100 races, five have come this season. In addition to winning in Sochi, Hamilton has also won in Bahrain, Portugal, Spain, and Great Britain.

