There will be a second Formula One race coming to the United States in 2022 according to the Associated Press. The Miami Grand Prix is set to take place in south Florida annually over a 10-year period. This race will be in addition to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX.

There has been a rich history of alternate Formula One races in the United States that have been added to the auto racing calendar in addition to the United States Grand Prix. They included the United States Grand Prix West in Long Beach, CA from 1976 to 1983, the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas, NV in 1981 and 1982, the Detroit Grand Prix from 1982 to 1988, and the Dallas Grand Prix in 1984.

The Miami Grand Prix will be taking place near Hard Rock Stadium, which is the National Football League home of the Miami Dolphins. In two of the last three years, the parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium has hosted the Miami Open tennis tournament. World women’s number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia won the women’s singles titles in 2019 and 2021, while the men’s singles titles have been won by Roger Federer of Switzerland in 2019, and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in 2021. The 2020 Miami Open was cancelled because of coronavirus.

There have been two Formula One races so far in 2021. Superstar Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage, England won his 96th career race on March 28 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Then this past Sunday, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. For Verstappen, it was his 11th career Formula One victory.

The 2021 United States Grand Prix, the only Formula One race in the United States this year, is set to take place in Austin, TX on October 24. There was no race held last year because of coronavirus. The last champion was back in 2019 when Valtteri Bottas of Finland was victorious.

