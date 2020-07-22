Indianapolis 500 organizers taking high risk by allowing 87,500 fans

The Indianapolis 500 is set to take place on August 23. Due to coronavirus, the event plans to continue with only 25% capacity according to Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report. Spectators who attend the event must also wear masks.

By allowing 25% capacity may seem not that much. However, when you analyze the numbers deeper, this could be a catastrophe. One must realize the capacity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is 257, 325. It is the largest sports venue in the world when it comes to capacity. This means, that there could be 87, 500 fans in attendance for the biggest auto racing competition in IndyCar.

Yes, fans have the opportunity to spread themselves out relatively safely inside the complex when they are watching the race. However, one must ask what happens when the spectators arrive and leave? Is there enough of an opportunity for spectators to safely social distance? Will organizers allow people to arrive and leave in certain sections at different times throughout the day? Will spectators be able to safely social distance when in line at a concession stand or the washroom?

The bottom line is we are still in a pandemic, and one must question and criticize the state of Indiana for allowing this to happen. There are currently 58, 673 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana, with 14, 488 active cases, and 2,863 deaths. In the last 24 hours there have been 757 cases of coronavirus in Indiana and 17 fatalities.

This will be by far the largest sporting event open to the public since coronavirus locked down the sports world in March. At this time, it is too soon for spectators to conglomerate in one area, especially, 87, 500.

Currently, Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the IndyCar Standings with 244 points. He has 49 more points than Simon Pagenaud of France, who is in second place with 195 points. It was a fabulous weekend for Team Penske in Iowa, as both of their drivers, Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden of Hendersonville, TN, were victorious.