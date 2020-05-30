2020 Dutch Grand Prix canceled

According to ESPN on Thursday, the 2020 Dutch Grand Prix has been canceled because of coronavirus. The 2020 Formula One Season was expected to be an exciting one for Dutch auto racing fans as Formula One was returning to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985. Unfortunately now, fans will have to wait until 2021.

The Dutch Grand Prix was originally to be held at Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland on May 3. Initially, the race had just been postponed on March 19, however, after further reflection by tournament organizers and Formula One, it was just going to be too difficult to reschedule.

There are currently 46, 257 cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands. There are also 5,951 deaths.

For 34 straight years from 1948 to 1985, the Dutch Grand Prix took place. In 1962 and 1976, the Dutch Grand Prix was given an honorary designation status and was also known as the European Grand Prix. In both years, British drivers won the race. In 1962, Graham Hill of London, England was the champion and in 1976, James Hunt of Belmont, England was victorious. Meanwhile, another British driver, Jim Clark of Kilmany, Scotland, had great success at the Dutch Grand Prix. He has a record four Dutch Grand Prix titles as he was victorious in 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1967.

The Dutch Grand Prix is the fourth Formula One race to be canceled this season. The others are the Australian Grand Prix (scheduled for March 15), the Monaco Grand Prix (scheduled for May 24), and the French Grand Prix (scheduled for June 28). Six other events have been postponed so far, while 12 events are going on as scheduled.

The 2020 Formula One season is set to commence on July 5 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. At this time, there are some discussions that a second Formula One race could be held on July 12 in Spielberg according to Ian Parkes and Sam Hall of gpfans.com. The 2020 United States Grand Prix is still scheduled for Austin, TX on October 25.