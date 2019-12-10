Select Page

Kyle Larson's wife boldly shotguns beer at NASCAR Awards (Video)
It’s never really known exactly what will take place at the NASCAR Awards, given how much drivers and their spouses like to party, and how fun the sport can be — reaching fans by humanizing themselves.

This year’s event was no different, as there were a number of entertaining moments and funny speeches that took place, giving fans plenty to share on social media.

But no moment was shared like what Kyle Larson’s wife did at one point. She recreated her epic moment at Dover International Speedway, and did so by shotgunning a beer in the middle of the awards ceremony.

That’s how it’s done!

