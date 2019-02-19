NASCAR Monday Morning Crew Chief: Post Daytona 500

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series put another race in the books this past weekend when Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500. Hamlin taking the checkered flag on Sunday means it’s time for another edition of Monday Morning Crew Chief.

After each and every race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Monday Morning Crew Chief will be here to breakdown, digest and understand everything that was the NASCAR weekend. Monday Morning Crew Chief will pump the brakes on those fans left overreacting from the weekend, it will share with you what we all learned and what we are all left still wondering. It will also enlighten everyone with the most interesting note from the weekend before leaving you all with some final thoughts heading into the next race on the schedule.

So, let’s drop the hammer and jump into this weekend’s edition of Monday Morning Crew Chief following the Daytona 500.