The Winnipeg Jets have officially re-signed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu. Beaulieu was one of five restricted free agents to not receive a qualifying offer from the team. Despite not receiving an offer, the Jets still ink Beaulieu to a one-year extension. It has an annual cap hit of $1 million.

Many expected Beaulieu to make a return to Winnipeg. The team is strapped for both defencemen and cap space, making the cheap Beaulieu a strong signee. Winnipeg acquired the defenceman during the 2019 Trade Deadline. They sent a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Beaulieu. The pick was later used by Buffalo to select Karel Plasek.

He tallied a total of 12 points in 48 games last season. He also added a single point in five playoff appearances with Winnipeg. Of those regular season stats, seven points game in 30 games with Buffalo. Prior to being traded, Beaulieu was one of many defensemen cycled through the Sabres lineup. He averaged 14:42 in ice time in his mere 30 games. He was often being placed on right-defence despite being a left-handed shot. His advanced stats rang in at a 50.1 percent corsi-for with Buffalo (48.1 percent with Winnipeg) and a relative-corsi of 4.1 in Buffalo (1.6 in Winnipeg).

Winnipeg also placed Beaulieu on his off-side a fair amount of time. He was most commonly seen paired with Jacob Trouba. The duo was on the ice for 14 goals for and 11 against, totaling roughly 273 minutes in ice time. This was more time together than any the pairings Beaulieu was on in Buffalo.

While the Jets bring back Beaulieu, they lose Trouba. The 25-year-old defeneceman was dealt to the New York Rangers prior to the 2019 NHL Draft. The Jets received Neal Pionk and a first-round pick used to select Ville Heinola, in return. Trouba is currently an RFA with New York, yet to be signed.

