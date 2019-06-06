MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 03: Jesse Puljujarvi #98 of the Edmonton Oilers skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on February 3, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

We are back with another segment of NHL Rumours. As the NHL Entry Draft and NHL Free Agency hits, more and more begins to happen. Luckily, Last Word on Hockey is here daily to help break down what is happening. Today we look at NHL Rumours from the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton Oilers

Rumour: We start NHL Rumours off in Edmonton where it has been reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie that Jesse Puljujarvi would like to play in the NHL next year. However, he would rather be traded than play for the Oilers.

.@TSNBobMcKenzie on Puljujarvi: His preference is to play in the NHL, his preference is also to be traded out of Edmonton. I don’t think there’s any secret about that — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) June 5, 2019

Analysis: This is a tough one for Edmonton. Obviously, with the league knowing he wants out it will be tough for new GM Ken Holland to get a good return. The Oilers are loaded with centre depth, however, their problem has been finding good wingers to play with them. After trading away Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle, they have found themselves weak at wing.

Puljujarvi is the type of guy they were hoping could step up and play there for the foreseeable future. However, maybe this situation could be saved. A team looking to get younger may take on Puljujarvi while dishing out a more experienced winger to Edmonton. Fitting both teams needs.

Winnipeg Jets

Rumour: Our next rumour comes from the Jets. According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the Jets have re-opened talks with defenceman Tyler Myers ahead of the July 1st free agency period.

FREE AGENT FRENZY: The #nhljets have re-engaged with pending UFA Tyler Myers, but the clock is ticking.#TSNHockey’s latest Top 30:https://t.co/1AMDEdi4de pic.twitter.com/QQeEeB6rta — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 5, 2019

Analysis: It seems as though the Jets may be moving away from Jacob Trouba via trade. He has one year left and it seems apparent he doesn’t wish to be in Winnipeg. Because of this, the Jets losing Myers would be a massive blow.

Myers certainly isn’t as good as Trouba, however, he can eat minutes when he needs to. A Jets team that will be losing good players due to a cap crunch may need this kind of guy. No doubt Myers will be looking for a nice payday and may want to explore free agency. However, it seems the Jets will do what they can in the budget to keep him.

Vancouver Canucks

Rumour: We end NHL Rumours in Vancouver. Mike Halford of TSN has reported that the Canucks are aggressively pursuing Jason Zucker and there are many trades on the table.

.@HalfordTSN from a source: “I’m hearing Vancouver is all over Jason Zucker. There are multiple trade offers on the table” — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) June 5, 2019

Analysis: The Canucks have seen improvement over the past few seasons. It seems they feel they are ready to take another step forward. Adding in an older and skilled player like Zucker could help that. The Canucks didn’t always have the scoring depth they needed this season behind rookie standout Elias Pettersson.

Getting some scoring goes a long way as both Stanley Cup Final teams will tell you. What will go the other way is unclear for now. Maybe a struggling youngster possibly heads the other way. What is for sure is that the Canucks seem to feel the rebuild is coming to a close very soon. Picking up a player like Zucker could help accelerate that.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on