LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 21: Laurent Brossoit #30 of the Winnipeg Jets takes a break during a stop in play in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on March 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Jets 5-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a one-year contract worth $1.225 million. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

#NHLJets take care of their back up goalie situation for next season signing Laurent Brossoit to a one year, 1.225 million dollar deal. Brossoit gets a raise from his 650,000 contract in 2018-19. — Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) May 25, 2019

Brossoit is coming off a solid year with the Jets and has proven to them that he can continue to produce for them as the back-up goaltender to Connor Hellebuyck. Brossoit spent the first three years of his career with the Edmonton Oilers before signing with the Jets last season. He has put up a 20-19-4 career record in 49 career appearances with 39 career starts. He also has a 2.77 goals against average, .911 save percentage, and one shutout. Brossoit only Stanley Cup Playoff appearance came in relief during game 4 of the first round vs San Jose Sharks in 20088. He made six saves on eight shots.

Last season, Brossoit played in 21 games with 19 starts for the Jets. He put up a 13-6-2 record with a 2.52 goals against average and .925 save percentage and posted a single shutout. This was a career year for the 26-year old goaltender from British Columbia.

He also has added one career assist.

What This Means for the Future

With this move, the Jets lock up their back-up goaltender for next year. Brossoit has struggled to find his game while in Edmonton and has proven to be an important piece for the Jets moving forward. With only 21 games played this year expect the Jets to give Brossoit some more games next year which will give Helleybuck some rest. The Jets have a very solid young combo in their net with Helleybuck and Brossoit moving forward. Look for Brossoit to be out to earn himself another contract next season.

