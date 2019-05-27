TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 22: Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers warms up prior to action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 22, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Rangers 5-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Rumours where we look at all the latest NHL rumours from the top sources around the league. All the NHL rumours are taken from the original sources. Today we will look at NHL rumours featuring the Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago Blackhawks. As well, we look at teams who are reportedly interested in centre Kevin Hayes.

Carolina Hurricanes

Rumour: Elliott Friedman mentions in his latest edition of 31 Thoughts that the Carolina Hurricanes may look to move defenceman Haydn Fleury.



Analysis: Friedman mentions that Fleury is no longer waiver eligible. Therefore, if the Hurricanes feel he is not going to fit into their top six, it might be best to move on from the young defenceman rather than lose him for nothing. Fleury is an excellent young defenceman. However, the Hurricanes have one of the best defence groups in the league. It’s an unfortunate setting for him, as he is a former top 10 pick of the Hurricanes.

The good news for the Hurricanes though is they should have no shortage of suitors. Fleury is known as more of a defensive defenceman with some offensive upside. While he’s not going to quarterback a team’s powerplay, he does make a good first pass and has great hockey sense. He also owns a large frame and is not afraid to use it to lay punishing checks. A team like the Montreal Canadiens could step in here, as they are in the market for a left-hand defenceman. They also drafted Haydn’s brother Cale in 2017. Cale plays the opposite side of Haydn and has looked good with his development thus far. Could they be a defence pairing in the near future?

Winnipeg Jets

Rumour: Murat Ates of The Athletic speculates on potential destinations for Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba, who is a restricted free agent this off-season.

Does your team need a right shot defenceman? The Jets have a very good one they may want to part with.@WPGMurat with a look at seven potential trade destinations for Jacob Trouba: https://t.co/Kw6ox4kQtq — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 22, 2019

Analysis: While it is not a guarantee Jacob Trouba is traded, it does, however, make sense. The Jets are tight up against the cap and with so many key free agents such as Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, Tyler Myers and Trouba, the Jets need to make the tough decision on who the let go.

It makes perfect sense for it to be Trouba for many different reasons. They had struggles negotiating with Trouba twice before. Chances are it’s going to go the same way again. Also, Myers is an unrestricted free agent, and with the amount of cap space the Jets have left, it doesn’t look like they can fit both. Rather than let Myers walk for nothing, they could elect to trade Trouba and certainly get a hefty return. There are teams crying for a right-handed defenceman and Trouba would fit into anyone’s top four. He’s coming off a career year where he put up 50 points. Smashing his old personal high by 17. He also averaged the second most ice time on the team with 22:53 per game.

Toronto Maple Leafs

If Trouba is made available, you can bet the Toronto Maple Leafs will be calling. Their top need to take the next step is the upgrade their right side. Trouba would certainly provide that. Could they possibly make a deal involving Nazem Kadri for Trouba? The Jets could be looking for a second line centre with Hayes set to become a free agent and Kadri is on a very cap friendly contract. The two teams could become great trade partners in the near future.

Washington Capitals

Rumour: Chris Kuc of The Athletic mentions that the most widely speculated move for the Capitals to make in order to straighten up their cap issues is to trade defenceman Matt Niskanen.

ICYMI: Breaking down the Capitals’ potential roster for 2019-20 season. https://t.co/OehJVbN1dx — Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) May 26, 2019

Analysis: The Capitals have just over $10 million in cap space according to capfriendly.com and only have 16 players on their roster. With key free agents such as Jakub Vrana, Brett Connolly, Carl Hagelin and Andre Burakovsky, among others, the money is going to have to come from somewhere. While moving Niskanen would certainly hurt their defence group, it would free up $5.75 million. That’s a huge chunk of change and could be enough to get the players they want to keep under contract. Niskanen is still a solid defenceman, and could certainly bring back a nice return for the Capitals if they do, in fact, put him on the market. The Capitals clearly wouldn’t be looking for much, if any salary to come back in the deal. It would most likely be for picks and prospects if they do decide to move him.

Rumour: Another hit from 31 Thoughts, Elliott Friedman mentions that the Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks and among the teams looking at Kevin Hayes.

Analysis: While there will surely be a larger list, these teams are very interesting. The Avalanche are looking to become more than a one-line team, so Kevin Hayes would certainly fit into the two-hole on that roster and help their offence.

Chicago Blackhawks

The most interesting though is the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks drafted Kevin Hayes back in 2010 but he elected to sign with the New York Rangers out of college instead. Now five years later, Chicago has the chance to get him back in his prime. Hayes is coming off a career season where he put up 54 points in 71 games. The Blackhawks are trying to get back into contention to salvage the end of Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith‘s contracts. All three are on the wrong side of thirty with Keith being 35. If the Blackhawks want to try to win again with this core, they best make some big moves. Bringing in Hayes would certainly be a big move to solidify the depth. He could provide some scoring punch for the third line, or move to the wing and play in the top-six.

Philadelphia Flyers

Meanwhile, the Flyers have a solid first line centre in Sean Couturier but are lacking depth behind him. It is hoped that Nolan Patrick will grow into a top-six role, but he seemed overmatched in that role this past season. He finished the year with 31 points. The Flyers could use Hayes on the second line and push Patrick down the lineup. At just 20 years old, there is still plenty of time for Patrick to grow into the role but it might be best for him to take a step back at this point. Playing the third line centre role for several years certainly didn’t hurt Couturier’s development.

