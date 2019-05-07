NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 31: Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils moves in on Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangersat the Prudential Center on January 31, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Rangers defeated the Devils 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NHL rumours are starting to ramp up as more teams get eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Clubs are trying to revamp in order to make a deep run or just to get to the post-season next year. The upcoming draft and free agency period may force teams to cut bait on old stars or take a risk.

Today’s rumours address the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings. As always, all NHL rumours are taken from the original source and subject to change.

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist

Rumour: Could the Rangers actually deal long-time goalie Henrik Lundqvist? The netminder revealed to Swedish newspaper Expressen that he’d love to finish his career on Broadway. However, he’s unsure if that will come to pass. Larry Brooks of The New York Post followed up with Lundqvist, who said “My thinking hasn’t changed. The organization and I are on the same page.”

Henrik Lundqvist reiterated his desire to finish his career as a member of the Rangers, but told Expressen, a newspaper in Sweden, on Monday he isn’t sure if that will happen https://t.co/Jfo44jhEYv — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) May 6, 2019

It seems the interview may have been blown out of proportion. However, there’s always the temptation to unload that $8.5 million a season cap hit. Lundqvist’s contract runs out at the end of the 2020-21 season. Seeing him traded would hurt and remind a lot of people of when Ed Giacomin was traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

That said, hockey is a business and dealing a surefire Hall of Famer may be best for the Rangers rebuild.

Kevin Shattenkirk

Rumour: Speaking of Larry Brooks, he reported that the Rangers tried to trade Kevin Shattenkirk during last season. New York was willing to retain up to half of the New Rochelle, New York native’s salary. However, general manager Jeff Gorton couldn’t find a suitor.

Analysis: The Rangers already have $23 million tied up in their defence and have to re-sign restricted free agents Neal Pionk and Anthony DeAngelo. Shattenkirk had a disastrous second season with his hometown team and he carries a $6.65 million per season cap hit until the 2020-21 season. He battled injuries and struggled.

One of the holdups was that the Rangers were unwilling to take on a bad contract to offset the deal. The arrival of Adam Fox could help hasten Shattenkirk’s departure.

Winnipeg Jets

Rumour: Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg News said in his Twitter mailbag segment that the club is working on signing restricted free agents Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor before any other moves are made. Defenceman Jacob Trouba is also a restricted free agent on July 1.

That would be a priority, for sure. They’ll need to try and have some cost certainty heading into July 1, especially as it pertains to their own UFAs. To me, the priority should be 1)Trouba 2)Laine 3)Connor, in that order. In terms of figuring out what’s happening with each. https://t.co/Ph8hMaE4is — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) May 2, 2019

Analysis: It makes sense to lock up those two key players to long-term deals. Laine is the fourth youngest player to reach 100 goals, which he did 179 career games. Connor is also expected to fetch a pretty penny for his long-term services.

Winnipeg still has to decide on defencemen Trouba and forward Brandon Tanev. Trouba could get another short-term deal while the Jets figure things out.

Detroit Red Wings

Rumour: Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports that the Red Wings “have a good chance” of signing Finnish defenceman Oliwer Kaski at the end of the IIHF World Championships. Kaski led the SM-Liiga in goals and points by a defencemen.

Analysis: Detroit has a mix of older defenders in Mike Green and Trevor Daley and youth in Dennis Cholowski and Filip Hronek. The Red Wings defence struggled last season with injuries and just general poor play. It will require some adjustment for Kaski in moving from the Finnish league to the NHL. However, he earned a chance in North America with his strong play.

Kaski is a late-bloomer and broke out this season with 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in 59 games. He also added two goals and two assists in six post-season games with Pelicans. New general manager Steve Yzerman may have unearthed another gem.

Main Photo: NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 31: Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils moves in on Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at the Prudential Center on January 31, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Rangers defeated the Devils 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

