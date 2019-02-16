MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 03: Look on Winnipeg Jets Defenceman Joe Morrow (70) during the Winnipeg Jets versus the Montreal Canadiens game on April 3, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that defenceman Joe Morrow will be out for two to three weeks with a lower-body injury. The injury was sustained on Thursday’s 4-1 loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

Joe Morrow’s lower-body injury will keep him out 2-3 weeks. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) February 15, 2019

Morrow sustained the injury late in the game after initiating a hit on Avalanche forward Matt Calvert. Calvert took exception to the hit and gave Morrow a shove which led to Morrow dropping the gloves. It’s unsure at what point in the fight Morrow got hurt, but he went off the ice rather gingerly.

In 39 games with the Jets this season, Morrow has scored one goal and added five assists.

Morrow was acquired from the Jets at last year’s trade deadline from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Jets signed him to a one-year $1 million contract extension on June 26th.

Morrow was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, 23rd overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Jets Defence Takes Another Hit

It’s been an injury-plagued season thus far for the Jets defence group. Dustin Byfuglien just returned last week after missing 15 games due to an ankle injury. He had also missed time on two other occasions. They’ve also been without Josh Morrissey and Dmitry Kulikov twice and missed Ben Chariot for a stint of four games recently as well.

However, Kulikov is set to return from his most recent injury and should suit up in Morrow’s place moving forward.

This season, Kulikov has recorded four assists in 33 games.

While it’s expected the Jets will call someone up from the Manitoba Moose, it’s not expected to happen until after this weekend. Both the Moose and the Jets are in action this weekend in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg will play host to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

