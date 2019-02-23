COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 13: Ryan Murray #27 of the Columbus Blue Jackets stick checks Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during the third period on January 13, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated New York 7-5. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

It’s Saturday and it’s another edition of our NHL trade rumours. We’re two days away from the NHL trade deadline and we’re breaking down all the action as we race towards Monday. Today we look at NHL Trade Rumours surrounding the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers.

Winnipeg Jets

Rumour: While we knew the Winnipeg Jets wanted to buy at the deadline, TSN’s Insider Trading has said the team is going all in. They are supposedly very interested in what the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers have to offer. The team has also checked with the Philadelphia Flyers, in regards to Wayne Simmonds.

Analysis: The Jets seem to be the current frontrunners for Mark Stone. Last night, their assistant general manager, director of scouting, and a pro scout were all at the Senators game. With Stone sitting out both Thursday and Friday night, the feeling is a deal is looming.

However, Darren Dreger of TSN also said, “there’s no doubt [the Jets] are keeping in touch with the New York Rangers as well. There are lots of teams with interest in Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello.” With this in mind, it’d be no surprise to see the Jets aggressively pursue either of these players if they aren’t able to get Stone.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: According to TSN’s Insider Trading, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still interested in acquiring a right-shot defenceman, like Adam McQuaid or Justin Faulk, but don’t want to lose anyone off of their current NHL roster. There has also been some interest in Chris Kreider. Furthermore, Bob McKenzie goes into depth on what prospects could be traded.

“I do think the #Leafs and the #NYR have been in contact about things.” https://t.co/Tm55lHBF9P — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) February 22, 2019

Analysis: The Leafs and Kyle Dubas have supposedly reached out to both Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson to discuss contract extensions. The feeling is that the team is looking to hold onto both players but also wanted to get a grasp on how they’d affect the salary cap going into next season.

McKenzie also went down a list of prospects whose names have come up in trade talks. He very defiantly said that he believes Rasmus Sadin is the only player who is completely untouchable. Players like Timothy Liljegren have been labeled untouchable but could very well see the open market. It’s likely the team turns to dealing some of its young depth to try to get one some help at right defence. There has also been a lot of interest in Kreider, although that deal will likely cost the Leafs an arm and a leg.

New York Rangers

Rumour: TSN’s Sportsnet 590 radio show mentioned a bit more info on the New York Rangers trade deadline offerings. They mention that interest in Hayes, Zuccarello, McQuaid, and Kreider has all picked up. They also say that the asking price for Kreider is reportedly very high.

Analysis: Elliotte Friedman gave his thoughts on the Rangers current situation on Thursday. He said he expects the Nashville Predators to be all in on acquiring Hayes after losing out on Matt Duchene. They’d join the Boston Bruins as frontrunners for the pending UFA. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars have also been two big names in the Zucarrello sweepstakes.

Ultimately, this goes to show how much interest the Rangers have garnered this year. The team declared a rebuild last season but only ever made one significant trade, dealing away Ryan McDonagh. Now they seem to be much more committed to that rebuild. With so many teams interested in what they have to offer, it’d be no surprise to see Hayes, Zuccarello, and McQuaid all get dealt. Kreider will be a bit harder to get, considering his contract doesn’t expire until the end of next season.

