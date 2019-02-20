STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – NOVEMBER 10: Matt Duchene #95 of Ottawa Senators enters the ice for warmup ahead of the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series match between Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche at Ericsson Globe on November 10, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey is back with another day of NHL Trade Rumours. Today, we will be looking at rumours from the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets. Stay tuned every day for more NHL Trade Rumours.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: Darren Dreger mentioned on TSN’s Insider Trading that the team will indeed trade Matt Duchene before the February 25th deadline and he will sit out the club’s upcoming game on Thursday. The team is looking to protect their asset so it seems as though Matt Duchene has played his last game in a Senators uniform.

Plan is to not risk injury therefore Duchene not expected to be in the lineup for the Sens on Thursday. May have played last game with Ottawa. https://t.co/xe6d3QDq9y — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 19, 2019

Analysis: This was expected and definitely the smartest move for the Senators. They need to protect their asset and can’t risk him getting hurt before the deadline. The Senators cannot afford to lose him for nothing, especially after paying so much to acquire him in the first place last season.

The Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets are two of the teams who lead the way to acquire the Senators centre. Doug Maclean also tied the Montreal Canadiens to Duchene on Sportsnet Hockey Central Tonight, but Marc Bergevin has said he’s not interested in a rental. If The Canadiens were to acquire him, he’d have to be committed to an extension.

Montreal Canadiens

Rumour: Darren Dreger was on Montreal’s TSN 690 on Tuesday morning and mentioned that the Canadiens had been in talks back and forth with the Washington Capitals about forward Andre Burakovsky.

“I know a while back there was some discussions on Andre Burakovsky with Montreal, and I think Bergevin instantly went exit stage left when the ask was for Lehkonen.” #Habs #Caps https://t.co/MIn03JG7RN — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) February 19, 2019

Analysis: According to Dreger, those talks ended when the Capitals asked for Artturi Lehkonen in return. However, with the deadline approaching these two teams could revisit the potential deal. The Capitals are expected to move Burakovsky, and the Canadiens are looking for some more solid forward depth. Burakovsky is highly skilled and has good speed. He’s someone who could provide some extra scoring punch for the Habs middle six.

Minnesota Wild

Rumour: Elliott Friedman mentioned on the NHL Network that he hears that the Minnesota Wild will, in fact, be sellers at the deadline.

“At different points teams like both Boston and Tampa have shown interest in him.” #mnwild #NHLBruins #TBLightning https://t.co/VFIzebztUg — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) February 19, 2019

Analysis: Despite the beliefs of Coach Bruce Boudreau, it seems as though the Wild will be sellers rather than try to buy for the playoffs this season. Players like Jason Zucker, Charlie Coyle and Eric Staal are the names that Friedman mentioned as potentially on the move. Friedman says that the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the teams who have expressed interest in Charlie Coyle in particular. Staal currently holds a modified no move clause where he can nix 10 teams so moving him would be tricky. Zucker has a 10 team no-trade list that kicks in on July 1. It might be in the Wild’s best interest to move him before that kicks.

Winnipeg Jets

Rumour: Elliott Friedman mentioned on Vancouver’s Sportsnet 650 that he thinks the Winnipeg Jets are all in on Mark Stone.

“But if it’s, say – for argument’s sake – Vesalainen and a first-rounder, that probably gets him done as a rental.” #NHLJets #Sens https://t.co/qhPRX7JBIY — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) February 20, 2019

Analysis: Senators general manager Pierre Dorion was in Winnipeg all weekend watching the Jets and their AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose. The Jets have a ton of solid prospects who Friedman mentions such as Jack Roslovic, Sami Niku and Kristian Vesalainen, which they could use as chips to acquire the Winnipeg native Stone. They are also willing to move their first-round pick. Friedman figures a package of say Vesalainen and their first round pick would be enough to get the deal done.

