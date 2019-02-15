PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 02: Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to jam the puck past Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center on February 02, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Welcome back to another segment of NHL Trade Rumours. Where Last Word On Hockey rounds up all the latest NHL trade rumours and puts them in one nice place. As the deadline is fast approaching expect these rumours to keep up. Today we look at NHL Trade Rumours from the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild.

Edmonton Oilers

Rumour: To start NHL trade rumours, we have a rumour out of Edmonton. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Philadelphia Flyers have been in trade talks with Edmonton about acquiring goaltender Cam Talbot.

Word is the Oilers and Flyers are in trade discussions on Cam Talbot. Could be preliminary, but they’re definitely talking. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 14, 2019

Analysis: As Dreger says, it is only in the early stages. However, there definitely could be a fit there. Carter Hart has been absolutely dynamite for the Flyers, bringing them back into the playoff picture. Although, they are still 8 points out. While Hart has been amazing, the rest of Philly’s goalies haven’t been quite up to the task.

Anthony Stolarz, Mike McKenna, Brian Elliott, and Michal Neuvirth have all struggled in one way or another. A mix of poor play and injuries has really hurt the Flyers. If they wish to keep moving into a playoff mix they will need some solid backup goaltending. Talbot has had some struggles in Edmonton this year, however, a change of scenery may be what he needs.

It is unclear what the price may be for Talbot. However, given that he is a UFA and has had a tough year, it is easy to bet that it may not be too high if the Oilers are wishing to give him up.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: Daren Dreger also mentioned that he thinks the Ottawa Senators will trade Cody Ceci due to the look of his next contract.

Dreger on Ceci: “It seems more likely that the Ottawa Senators will likely trade Cody Ceci because I don’t think that (OTT) are going to like the numbers if they get into a negotiation to extend his contract in Ottawa.” — Paul (@Sens_Army_) February 15, 2019

Analysis: While the first thing most people will do is blame Eugene Melnyk for being cheap, this may save Ottawa from themselves. Ceci has been a polarizing figure in Ottawa. He is a case of “is a player good because he plays a lot of minutes”? Ceci often finds himself against the toughest opponents. However, he also often finds himself struggling against said opponents.

Getting any kind of assets back for Ceci could be a great thing for Ottawa. A long-term deal for the pending RFA is likely not a good idea. While his trade value will not be as high as it was when rumoured returns were players like Jonathan Drouin or Taylor Hall, it is a safe bet Ottawa could get a decent return for Ceci.

Winnipeg Jets

Rumour: NHL Trade Rumours is kind of staying with Ottawa here. However, it is more about the team looking at a trade with them. Ottawa’s GM Pierre Dorion was in Winnipeg last night. TSN’s Bob McKenzie said it’s because he expects the Jets to go hard after Mark Stone.

WPG will, I believe, go hard to get Mark Stone so I’d expect Dorion will be looking at any and all possibilities on the Jets/Moose. https://t.co/aNYmgSAPdE — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 14, 2019

Analysis: Stone has been a popular name on NHL Trade Rumours. Sens fans will not be happy about this, but Jets fans should be. Stone is one of the most underrated players in the league. He is a top level player and one of the games best wingers. He would make any team that much better.

However, the price will not come cheap for the Jets. Stone will likely cost a first and one of the Jets better prospects. It has been rumoured that Sami Niku is a player the Jets may be open to moving for the right piece. Stone very well could be that right piece, and Niku may be a guy Ottawa wants.

The Jets are full of talent, so it’s obvious nothing is set. However, there does seem like a fit that would make sense for both teams here if Ottawa has to move on from Stone.

Minnesota Wild

Rumour: Micheal Russo of the Athletic reported that Minnesota Wild’s GM Paul Fenton has been given the green light to be sellers at this year’s deadline.

Analysis: Russo does go on to say this doesn’t mean the Wild are quitting on the season. It is obvious head coach Bruce Boudreau isn’t. He said, “We’re going to make the playoffs.” The Wild do currently sit in a playoff spot. However, they have a few key injuries that see key players out all year. As well, the race in the west is so tight nothing is safe. Lastly, the Wild do look like a team that would struggle to win a playoff round even if they did make playoffs.

With the number of possible buyers there could be, Fenton may want to sell some pieces off. Obviously, if the right deal isn’t there he won’t take it. However, if he feels he can get a solid return he may trade away some pieces from this team. The Wild are stuck in limbo and have been for a bit. They are a really solid team, but have not been so good they feel like real threats. Some fresh new faces to surround an older core may just be what they need.

