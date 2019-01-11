WINNIPEG, MB – MAY 12: Tyler Myers #57 of the Winnipeg Jets is pursued by Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 12, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He will not be on the bench for Friday’s matchup against the Detriot Red Wings.

#NHLJets defenceman Tyler Myers is day-to-day with a lower body injury.https://t.co/O6s4qDyugc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 11, 2019

The Jets defenseman suffered an injury in the third period of play on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Myers left the ice after getting tangled up along the boards and did not return to the contest, in which the Jets ultimately fell to 3-2. This will be his second round of lower-body injuries this season. Myers was placed on injured reserve back in November.

After 43 games this season, Myers tallied four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The Buffalo Sabres drafted Myers in the first round of the 2008 draft, 12th overall. Over his 11 year NHL career with both the Sabres and the Jets, he owns 69 goals and 178 assists for 247 points in 598 games.

What this means for the future

While Myers isn’t expected to be out long, his injury is the second hit to the Jets defensive core. Dustin Byfuglien is still out as well with a lower-body injury. Couple those injuries with the fact that forward Nikolaj Ehlers is missing from the lineup, and the team has a gaping hole to fill.

Sami Niku will slot in during Myers absence after not seeing ice time since December seventh. He will probably be paired with Ben Chiarot. The Jets did not hold a morning skate Friday, so warmups will be the first look at the official pairings. Joseph Morrow and Dmitry Kulikov are candidates to see more ice time as well.

Niku has dressed for five games with the Jets so far this season and is yet to register a point. He had done significantly better at the AHL level this year. In 17 games he’d dressed for with the Manitoba Moose, he notched two goals and eight assists for ten points.

