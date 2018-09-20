PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 05: Ondrej Pavelec #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save on a shot by Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on December 5, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec announced his retirement today. The news was made public through an article in a Czech Republic newspaper. Pavelec was an unrestricted free agent as his contract with the Rangers expired on July 1st.

Former Thrashers, @NHLJets and @NYRangers goalie Ondřej Pavelec announces retirement from professional hockey at age 31.https://t.co/upFM7R4jGQ — Jiří Vítek (@JVitek94) September 20, 2018

Over his extensive 11-year NHL career, the Czech goaltender has played primarily for the former Atlanta Thrashers, who originally drafted him in the second round, 41st overall of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He then transferred to Winnipeg Jets in the relocation. Last season, the Pavelec joined the Rangers as a free agent to back up superstar Henrik Lundqvist. Although the Rangers had a poor season overall. Pavelec only played 19 games starting in 12 of them. He put up a .910 Save Percentage and a 3.05 goals-against-average. He put up a record of 4-9-1 with one shutout.

The 31-year-old’s career NHL stats include 398 career games played with 374 starts. He put up a .907 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against-average. Pavelec has a career record of 156-167-48 with 18 shutouts. In the AHL, he won the Calder Cup as the starting goalie for the 2007-08 Chicago Wolves.

Pavelec has also had success at international level representing the Czech Republic at the Olympics, IIHF World Championships and the World Cup of Hockey, amongst other events. He won a gold medal at the 2010 World Championships and a bronze medal at the 2011 tournament.

Main Photo: PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 05: Ondrej Pavelec #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save on a shot by Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on December 5, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

