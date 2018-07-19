WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – MARCH 11: Adam Lowry #17 of the Winnipeg Jets moves the puck against the Calgary Flames during NHL action on March 11, 2017 at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Jason Halstead /Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that they have re-signed forward Adam Lowry to a three-year, $8.75 million contract. The contract carries him through the 2020-2021 season and has an average annual value of $2.916 million. Lowry and the Jets avoid arbitration as they had a hearing set for Sunday.

Pen to paper! The #NHLJets have signed Adam Lowry to a three-year contract worth $8.75 million. READ: https://t.co/nL7zRsaWm7 pic.twitter.com/XrHtO22fkz — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 19, 2018

Adam Lowry was drafted by the Jets in the third round, 67th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the 25-year-old played in 45 games for the Jets. Lowry scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points. He also accumulated eight penalty minutes. He also had two assists and eight penalty minutes in 17 games in this years Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lowry has spent his entire career with the Jets organization. Over that time he has scored 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points to go along with 159 penalty minutes in 281 games.

Solidifying the Depth

Lowry is a very important depth signing for the Jets who are sure to be Stanley Cup contenders this season. Lowry is able to chip in on offense but it’s his defensive game that he’s most known for. He plays a very responsible game and is relied upon heavily by the Jets to kill penalties. Lowry averaged 2:02 minutes over ice time per game on the penalty kill last season which led the Jets in the regular season. He also led the way in the playoffs, as he logged 1:37 per game.

Lowry also doesn’t shy away from the rough areas of the ice and isn’t afraid to throw his body. He ranked second among Jets forwards in the regular season with 124 hits and led the way with 47 in the playoffs. He’s the type of player who wears out his opponents and gives 100% each and every shift. He is certainly an important part of the Jets lineup moving forward.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on