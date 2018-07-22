NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 23: Jacob Trouba #8 of the Winnipeg Jets skates against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on December 23, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders defeated the Jets 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After the Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Jacob Trouba were unable to negotiate a contract, an arbitrator has settled the decision for them. Trouba was awarded a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. He will be a restricted free agent again next summer.

Trouba has spent his entire five-year NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets. He has put up 34 career goals and 95 career assists for 129 career points in 326 games. Trouba has added two goals and five points in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. His best season was in 2016-17 when he scored eight goals and 25 assists in 60 games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 9th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets.

Last season, he had three goals and 21 assists for 24 points in 55 games. He also added 34 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.4 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 0.3 percent. He also had two goals and one assist for three points in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games as the Jets went to the Western Conference final. Trouba is coming off a two year, $6 million deal (his cap hit this past season was $3.0 million) that he signed in November 2016.

In his five years in the NHL, Trouba has only averaged about 65 games a year. Even with the injuries nagging him Trouba has averaged close to 23 minutes of ice time per game for the Jets. Trouba finished the year playing on the second pairing alongside Josh Morrissey. He has been known for his shot blocking ability has led the Jets in blocked shots during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons. He has also been known to throw his body around finishing in the top three in hits on the Jets over the past two seasons. Expect Trouba to continue to rack up the assists, hits, and blocks next year in Winnipeg.

