The Winnipeg Jets have announced they have re-signed defenseman Joe Morrow to a one-year, $1 million dollar contract extension. Morrow was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. Earlier in the week, the Jets did not make him a qualifying offer.

Joe Morrow remains a Jet. 1 year agreement for $1 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 26, 2018

Morrow was drafted in the first round, 23rd overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 121 career games, Morrow has scored eight goals and 17 assists for 25 career points.

Morrow was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens at this year’s trade deadline in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. He played 38 games for the Canadiens this season where he registered five goals and six assists for 11 points. After the move to Winnipeg, he scored one goal and four assists for five points in 18 games. He also scored one goal in six games in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The goal made history as it was the game-winner and gave the Jets franchise their first ever win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What this Means Going Forward

The signing gives the Jets some depth on the back end for the upcoming season on a very cap friendly contract. This is crucial for the Jets as they have big name restricted free agents such as Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck who are in need of new deals. They also have unrestricted free agent Paul Stastny who they would like to re-sign as well, but cap restraints might not allow it. Getting Morrow on a cheap deal will certainly help them be able to fit the key roster players under the cap and give the Jets some much-needed depth on the left side with Toby Enstrom electing to go to free agency this summer.

