The Winnipeg Jets got some good news on Friday morning. Defenceman Tyler Myers was a full participant in the skate, and is expected to suit up for tonight’s Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild. Myers missed the Jets Game 4 win with a lower-body injury.

#NHLJets Tyler Myers says he is playing tonight in game 5 — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 20, 2018

Myers has already scored two goals and one assist in the first three games of the series. He is one of the Jets most important defencemen, playing big minutes and being used on both the power play and penalty kill. This season, Myers scored six goals and 36 points in 80 games.

With Josh Morrissey suspended, and Dmitry Kulikov and Toby Enstrom out with injuries, the Jets will welcome Myers back into the lineup. His return likely means that the recently recalled Finnish defenceman Sami Niku will have to wait to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut. The Jets also got good news on the Enstrom front, as he skated on his own for the first time since his injury today. However, he will still need some time before returning.

#NHLJets coach Paul Maurice says Sami Niku wouldn’t play tonight if Tyler Myers does (and Myers has already confirmed he’s in, Maurice was a bit more coy). Also said Toby Enstrom skated on his own today but had no other update. #wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) April 20, 2018

Game 5 goes tonight at 8:30 pm EDT, at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg. The Jets have a chance to wrap up the first round series with a win.

