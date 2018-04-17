ST PAUL, MN – OCTOBER 15: Tyler Myers #57 of the Winnipeg Jets controls the puck against Minnesota Wild during the game on October 15, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets will look to bounce back from a tough Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Wild tonight. However, it appears that they will have to do so without defenceman Tyler Myers. Multiple reports indicate that Myers will be out of the line-up, and it is expected that he will be replaced by rookie defenceman Tucker Poolman.

Myers did not take the morning skate today. Meanwhile, Poolman left the ice with the Jets regulars and did not stay for extra practice with the other scratches.

Myers was injured in the second period of Game 3, which the Jets would lose 6-2. Myers and Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno were involved in a weird incident near the Wild blue line. As Myers fired a shot towards the net, Foligno fell, and he ran into Myers knee. Tyler Myers crashed awkwardly into the boards. He immediately went to the Winnipeg dressing room and did not return.

Myers is a big loss for the Jets. He has already scored two goals and one assist in the first three games of the series. He is one of the Jets most important defencemen, playing big minutes and being used on both the power play and penalty kill. This season, Myers scored six goals and 36 points in 80 games.

Tucker Poolman was the Jets fifth-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old scored one goal and one assist in 24 NHL games this season. He also played 17 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, picking up a goal and nine assists.

