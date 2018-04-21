The Winnipeg Jets have announced that forward Nikolaj Ehlers (Undisclosed) has been scratched from tonight’s lineup. No reason for the scratch has been announced yet.

Nikolaj Ehlers Scratched

Nikolaj Ehlers will be a scratch in game five of the Jets first round series against the Minnesota Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There haven’t been any reports of an injury to Ehlers as of this moment.

This year, Elhers had 29 goals and 31 assists for 60 points in 82 games. He also added 26 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.5 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 3.4 percent. He has two assists in four Stanley Cup Playoff games so far.

Ehlers has spent his entire three-year NHL career Elhers with the Winnipeg Jets. He has 69 goals and 93 assists for 162 career points in 236 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 9th overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Jets

This is a huge loss for the Jets on the offensive side of the game. They have are already without defencemen Josh Morrissey after he was suspended for one game on his hit on Eric Staal. Elhers had a solid year for the Jets finishing third in goals and tied for third in points on the Jets. Matt Hendricks will take Elhers spot in the lineup and Joel Armia will take his spot on the powerplay. Elhers was third in powerplay goals on the Jets this season. There is hope that Elhers will return for either game six in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs or round two if the Jets are able to advance tonight.

The Jets did get some good news in that Tyler Myers will be back in the line-up tonight after missing game four with a lower-body injury.

The Jets currently lead the series three games to one over the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

