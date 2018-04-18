OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 02: Winnipeg Jets Defenceman Josh Morrissey (44) tracks down a puck on the boards during second period National Hockey League action between the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators on April 2, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Department of NHL Player Safety announced that Winnipeg Jets defensemen Josh Morrissey has been suspended for one game. This is his first career suspension.

Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey suspended one game for cross-checking Minnesota’s Eric Staal. https://t.co/BlJsrKNl4J — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 18, 2018

Morrissey has been suspended one game for an incident with Minnesota Wild‘s forward Eric Staal. With 4:03 left in the third period Morrissey cross-checked Staal in the side of the head. There was no penalty called on the play.

Cross-check to the head of Eric Staal goes uncalled. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/T021jpauJB — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) April 18, 2018

This season Morrisey scored seven goals and had 19 assists for 26 points. He also added 47 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.0 percent. He has one assist so far in the playoffs

Over his three-year NHL career, Morrissey has only played for the Winnipeg Jets. He has 13 goals and 33 assists for 46 career points in 164 games. He was drafted in the first round, 13th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets.

This would be another huge loss for the Jets as Tyler Myers and Toby Enstrom are already hurt. The Jets would look upon Dustin Byfuglien to carry the load of the minutes while Morrissey is serving his suspension. Newly acquired defencemen Joe Morrow should start to see an increase in minutes as well. He had the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets are currently up three games to one in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are likely to advance to the next round. If the Jets advance, however, expect them to have a lot of trouble going forward with three key defensemen out of their lineup.

The Jets would face the winner of the Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche series. The Predators currently lead the series two games to one.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on