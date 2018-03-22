October 19, 2016: Jets Patrik Laine (29) skates with the puck during the Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs game at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg MB. (Photo by Terry Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. Laine blocked a shot by Kings defencemen Alec Martinez in the second period and did not return to the game. After the game, head coach Paul Maurice mentioned the injury to Patrick Laine’s left leg, but insisted “we think he’s going to be fine.” Maurice added, “We don’t think it’s anything long term.” The Winnipeg Jets head coach clarified that the blocked shot only resulted in bruising and no fracture was found.

The Winnipeg Jets head coach even joked with the media about the injury, further insisting that Patrik’s injury was not serious. “It’s a concussion,” said Maurice, “we’ve already had him looked at in a couple of different ways, there’s nothing sinister.”

As the media pushed for further detail in the days following, Paul Maurice has said that Laine is listed as day to day. The Jets appear to believe that Laine will not be out for an extended period. “When he gets his foot in the boot and feels comfortable he’ll be back playing,” Maurice said. “Four days to 14 days is probably the range we’ve seen in the past. That has nothing to do Patty. We’ll see how he heals. Early on, I’d say it’s been very good. Quite a bit less swelling after day one and day two, so he’s motoring around on his own power.”

Jets need a quick return for Patrik Laine

A quick return for Laine would be great news for Winnipeg as the nineteen-year-old has played well for the Jets, posting 43 goals and 68 points in 73 games this season. It is important to note that the Winnipeg Jets are in no rush to return Laine to the lineup. Winnipeg is currently eight points ahead of the Minnesota Wild and eight points behind the Nashville Predators, with only nine regular-season games remaining.

