The Winnipeg Jets have announced that goaltender Steve Mason has suffered his second concussion of the season and has been placed on injured reserve. Mason also suffered a concussion back in November. Mason recently felt ill prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was sent back to Winnipeg, where doctors determined he was suffering from the effects of a concussion.

The Jets have activated forward Brandon Tanev from injured reserve and placed goaltender Steve Mason on injured reserve. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 19, 2018

Paul Maurice confirms that Steve Mason has suffered another concussion. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 19, 2018

In 11 games this year Mason is 3-6-1 with a 3.52 goals against average and .897 save percentage. He was supposed to stabilize the Jets goaltending after signing a free agent deal with the team on July 1st. Mason is 203-183-64 with a 2.70 GAA and .911 save percentage over 474 career games. During his 10-year NHL career, he has played for the Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The good news is the Jets have seen Connor Hellebuyck emerge as the team’s starting goaltender. He should continue to see plenty of action.

Backing up Hellebuyck will be Michael Hutchinson. Hutchinson struggled in a backup role with the Jets last season but has had a fantastic year in Manitoba so far going 14-2-1 with a 1.94 GAA and .942 save percentage in 20 games. This is Helleybucks first call-up this season. He lost the training camp battle for the goalie spots to Hellebuyck and Mason. In his career, he is 41-38-11 with a 2.63 GAA in 99 games.

With the Jets coming off their bye week Helleybuk should be well rested and ready to take on most of the workload while Mason is out. Helleybuk has played great this year, In 37 games he is 23-6-6 with a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage.

The Jets Currently sit one point behind the Nashville Predators for the lead in the Central Divison.

Brandon Tanev was also activated off the injured reserve list after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Jack Roslovic was also recalled from the Manitoba Moose.

