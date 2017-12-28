WINNIPEG, MB – DECEMBER 27: Winnipeg Jets Center Mark Scheifele (55) and Edmonton Oilers Right Wing Zack Kassian (44) battle for a puck along the boards during a NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers on December 27, 2017 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB. The Jets defeated the Oilers 4-3.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced that first line centre Mark Scheifele is sidelined for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury. Maurice made the announcement following the team’s practice on Thursday morning. The news is a tremendous blow to the team, as they are sitting in second place in the Central Division with 48 points on the year.

#NHLJets HC Paul Maurice said C Mark Scheifele will be out 6-to-8 weeks with an upper-body injury — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) December 28, 2017

Scheifele was hurt during the second period of Wednesday night’s 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Scheifele and Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson got tangled up in the corner of the Oilers zone. Davidson shoved Scheifele who crashed hard into the boards. He immediately left the game and did not return.

So far this season, Scheifele scored 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points over 38 games. He is currently second on the Jets, and 14th overall in the league in scoring. He also added 10 minutes in penalties and is a plus-8. His possession numbers were 49.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.2.

Over his five-year NHL career, the 24-year-old has played for exclusively for the Jets. He has put up 105 goals and 160 assists for 265 career points in 344 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, seventh overall of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by Winnipeg. Scheifele was the first player the Jets drafted after their move from Atlanta.

The Jets have a few of options to replace Scheifele in the line-up. They could shift his winger, and the team’s leading scorer, Blake Wheeler to centre. It is a position he played in college, and early in his career with the Boston Bruins. They could also shift Bryan Little to the first line, or call-up AHL sensation Jack Roslovic. Whatever they decide, it will be very difficult to replace Scheifele’s production.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on