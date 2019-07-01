RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 22: Brett Connolly #10 of the Washington Capitals reacts after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 22, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals forward Brett Connolly has reportedly signed a four-year contract with the Florida Panthers. The news was first broken by Edmonton Oilers radio analyst Bob Staufer and The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. The deal is for $3.5 million a season for the next four years.

Don’t be surprised if Brett Connolly represented by Gerry Johansson ends up in Florida possibly on a 4-year term https://t.co/pLJ9tGSiWh — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) June 30, 2019

Over his nine-year NHL career, Connolly has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and most recently, Washington Capitals. He has put up 79 goals and 76 assists for 155 career points in 427 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, sixth overall of the 2010 NHL draft by Tampa.

Last season he scored 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 points. He also added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 1.4.

Connolly finally found his place in the United States capital after not getting a steady spot in the Lightning and Bruins lineups.

What This Means for the Future

Before the 27-year-olds re-signing in 2017, Connolly’s future was uncertain. Achieving mediocre offensive productivity, meant he was not desirable for many teams. However, since joining the Caps, the Canadian native has had a career-high three seasons. And in this time has aided the Capitals through a Stanley Cup and solidified his role within the team. As a consequence, increasing his value for a new contract.

The Caps weren’t able to find space for Connolly under the cap and he will now get a good raise and a chance to shine with the Panthers.

This is reflected in Connolly’s new contract, where his hard work and ability to step up when needed is rewarded. Although the Capitals disappointing effort in the playoffs meant they did not achieve similar success this year, Connolly’s ability to adapt and provide stability made him a sought-after commodity.

The Capitals loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round Two give coaching staff an opportunity to make changes to the roster. Washington loses a solid depth scorer in letting Connolly go to South Beach.

