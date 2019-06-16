WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: Carl Hagelin #62 of the Washington Capitals in action against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Carl Hagelin has signed a contract extension with the Washington Capitals. The four-year deal is worth $11 million, with a $2.75 million average annual value.

Staying in Washington! @CarlHagelin signs a four-year, $11 million contract extension with the Capitals.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/7Wq1PVPEsv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 16, 2019

Carl Hagelin Re-Signs With Washington Capitals

The Capitals announced Carl Hagelin agreed to a four-year extension on Sunday. The winger bounced from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Los Angeles Kings before heading to Washington ahead of last seasons trade deadline.

The move comes on the heels of a big trade for the Capitals. The team exchanged Matt Niskanen for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas, clearing some vital cap space to allow for the re-signing of Hagelin. The veteran was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.

In his 20 games with the Capitals, Carl Hagelin totaled three goals and eight assists for 11 points. He also added one assist during Washington’s brief playoff run this year. His 2018-19 season of 56 total games collected him five goals and 14 assists for 19 points overall.

The New York Rangers selected Hagelin 17th in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, 168th overall. He is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning both cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. Notably, his 237:14 minutes of penalty kill time in the playoffs ranks seventh in the league among active forwards.

What This Means for the Future

Washington originally acquired Hagelin to boost their forward depth and add speed to their penalty kill unit. His veteran status brings a level of reliability to the team, and he can move between the different lines with ease. He averaged a respectable 14:56 minutes of ice time with the Capitals since his arrival last season.

Hagelin is a defensively minded forward, and the team will look to him to take on a more prominent role in his first full season on the bench. His responsibility could especially broaden if the Capitals fail to re-sign Brett Connolly, Andre Burakovsky, or veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik.

