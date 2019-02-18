The Wahington Capitals announced that feisty forward T.J. Oshie is sidelined with an upper-body injury. He will be out indefinitely.

Capitals announce T.J. Oshie will not return to game vs. Ducks. It’s an upper-body injury. — Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) February 18, 2019

Although there are conflicting opinions on how Oshie’s injury occurred, the Capitals fan-favourite left in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and did not return.

However, the biggest theory amongst spectators is that Ducks forward Corey Perry blindsided Oshie without the puck behind the net. Before this, Oshie, who is unfortunately prone to concussions, was having a very productive period.

So far this season Oshie has scored 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points to go along with 28 minutes in penalties in 48 games played. His possession numbers were 49.1 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +1.7.

Over his extensive eleven-year NHL career, Oshie has played for the St.Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. He has 205 goals and 295 assists for 500 career points in 713 career games. Oshie has added 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points in 79 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the first round, 24th overall in the 2005 NHL Draft.

What This Means for the Future

It is unclear how long the Capitals will be without the hardworking 32-year-old. But regardless it will be a big loss for the Capitals, who are struggling to be consistent.

T.J. Oshie has the ability to make an impact with or without the puck. His physicality and work ethic are rare in today’s game and was rewarded during the San Jose Sharks game by achieving the 500 career points milestone.

This injury is frustrating as the veteran forward was finally proving his productive worth again within the top-six. Previously Oshie was unable to find a rhythm and was not himself since returning from a concussion. It is hoped that this injury will not have the same effect.

Coach Todd Reirden will have to reshuffle the lineup until then. Expect Brett Connolly to bumped up to take Oshie’s place. As expected there is tough competition for a 4th line spot for younger players.

Related

View the original article on